A huge number of guns are being seized at U.S. schools

(NewsNation) — A new investigation by The Washington Post shows that a huge number of guns are being found in U.S. schools.

By tallying local news stories, the paper found that during the last school year, there were more than 1,100 guns brought to school campuses — around six guns a day on average.

These guns were seized before anyone used them, but their presence is so vast that around 1.1 million students attend a school where one was brought.

The paper also notes that the number of guns seized by schools is most likely far higher, citing surveys showing many gun seizures were never reported to the media.

“In some cases, students are bringing them with intent to kill,” said Robert Klemko, one of the reporters who worked on the story about why these students may be bringing weapons to school.

He added that others are bringing guns because they may be afraid of other students.