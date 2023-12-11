Harvard professors rally behind school president amid antisemitism backlash

(NewsNation) — Harvard’s trustees are holding meetings amid growing calls from lawmakers and the public for President Claudine Gay to step down.

Now, the question remains as to whether the school will support its president or ask for her resignation.

Over the weekend, more than 400 Harvard faculty members signed a petition, urging the school to “resist political pressures” and keep Gay as president.

But, on campuses, students have expressed their outrage over safety concerns, and what they say is a lack of action by universities against Jewish hate.

Gay apologized for her responses to questions during the House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing last week.

“I am sorry,” Gay told student newspaper The Harvard Crimson. “Words matter.”

“When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” she added.

Leaders at prestigious universities have been facing backlash for their response to antisemitism on campus. Over 70 lawmakers signed a bipartisan letter on Friday calling for resignations from Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) President Sally Kornbluth.

At the hearing, lawmakers pressed the presidents on what they were doing to protect Jewish students on campus.

Rallies and protests continue on some campuses, calling for a cease-fire and for hostages to be released from Hamas captivity. But other anti-Israel protests and hate incidents have led to concerns, including vandalism and controversial or threatening messages heard and seen on some campuses.

“One down. Two to go,” New York Rep. Elise Stefanik posted on social media just moments after Magill announced her resignation on Saturday. She resigned at the request of the board of trustees amid the backlash following her response to questions during House testimony of the rise in antisemitism on campus.

Magill decided to “voluntarily” tender her resignation, according to the statement, but will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law and has agreed to stay on until an interim president is appointed.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 73% of Jewish college students have experienced or witnessed some form of antisemitism since the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

There were several tense moments between representatives and the university presidents at the congressional hearing.

Magill was asked if calling for the genocide of Jews violated the code of conduct on bullying and harassment. Magill said the answer depended on context.

Magill later made a video posted on the University of Pennsylvania’s X page saying that “a call for genocide for Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetuate.”

Her resignation also comes as major donor Ross Stevens withdrew a gift worth around $100 million to protest the school’s response to antisemitism on campus.

University of Pennsylvania senior Eyal Yakoby is suing the school, saying the failure to address antisemitic incidents on campus is creating a hostile learning environment for him and other Jewish students.

“What it’s about is truly safety and not normalizing hatred on campus. And I think there’s a clear difference between what will happen and what should happen,” Yakoby said.

As for the president of MIT, the university came out in her support following the hearing.