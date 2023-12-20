Harvard president faces new plagiarism claims as Congress widens probe

(NewsNation) — Harvard president Claudine Gay is now confronting fresh accusations of plagiarism, with Congress expanding its probe into the embattled leader.

An anonymous professor from another institution submitted more than 40 examples to Harvard University, alleging instances of plagiarism in Gay’s work, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The complaint, received by Harvard Tuesday, not only includes cases previously reported but introduces dozens of new instances. The professor’s submission urges Harvard to investigate research misconduct by Gay and the potential mishandling of prior plagiarism allegations.

The Republican-led Committee on Education and the Workforce in the House is expanding its investigation into Gay’s management of antisemitism concerns at Harvard.

Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., announced the committee’s plans, emphasizing a focus on ensuring consistent academic standards for students and staff. Foxx expressed her concerns in a letter addressed to the leader of Harvard’s board on Wednesday, raising the possibility of the prestigious institution breaching public trust.

“Our concern is that standards are not being applied consistently, resulting in different rules for different members of the academic community,” Foxx said.

The letter, demanding transparency, calls on Harvard to provide all documents and communications related to the plagiarism inquiry into Gay. Additionally, it requests a comprehensive list of academic disciplinary actions taken against Harvard faculty or students since 2019.

The committee expects Harvard’s board to respond to these requests by December 29.

Only months into her leadership, Gay came under intense scrutiny following a hearing in which she and two of her peers answered questions about campus antisemitism.

Their academic responses provoked a backlash from Republican opponents, along with alumni and donors who say the university leaders are failing to stand up for Jewish students on their campuses.

The Harvard president was asked whether students calling for the genocide of Jews is a violation of the school’s code of conduct. She repeatedly said it depends on the context of the situation.

While the Harvard Corporation ultimately supported Gay’s continued presidency, it reprimanded her for “instances of inadequate citation”. Gay committed to correcting and republishing articles as a corrective measure. However, Dr. Carol Swain, a prominent legal scholar and bestselling author, asserts that this response falls short.

Swain claims that Gay plagiarized her work to enhance her doctoral thesis, arguing that Harvard is failing to hold its president to the same academic standards applied to faculty and students.

“Claudine Gay should resign posthaste for the sake of Harvard and for the harm done to American education,” Swain said.

Swain detailed instances of alleged plagiarism, pointing to paragraphs and sentences from her award-winning book, “Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African Americans in Congress.” She argued that Gay’s dissertation and early published work were derivative of her own, accusing Gay of intellectual dishonesty.

Harvard’s own investigation found that some paragraphs and sentences in Gay’s work were nearly identical in language to other sources. The Harvard Crimson reported that while some instances were deemed minor, others did appear to violate the university’s plagiarism policies.

In academia, plagiarism is a serious offense, and Swain emphasized that high-level individuals, such as university presidents or faculty members, would typically be required to step down. She noted that students engaging in similar behavior could face suspension or expulsion.

The controversy has also raised concerns about the influence of diversity and inclusion policies and the impact on academic integrity.

The Washington Post’s coverage of the situation has brought attention to the racial undertones of the criticism, with some arguing that race is being unfairly injected into the discourse.

Shanlon Wu, a former federal prosecutor and a prominent figure in defending college students, emphasized the lack of mercy typically afforded to accused students in plagiarism cases.

Wu, who has reviewed the passages in question, noted that if this were an undergraduate student facing similar allegations, there would likely be little understanding or context given. The issue of potential double standards arises as the president’s prestigious academic background, including a Ph.D. from Harvard, contrasts sharply with the treatment typically afforded to less-established individuals.

The debate extends to the broader implications of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in hiring and decision-making. The president’s appointment, allegedly influenced by DEI considerations, has sparked a discussion about the potential pitfalls of applying subjective standards in cases where objectivity is traditionally expected.

Wu expressed concern and suggested a comprehensive review of the president’s work, going back to her undergraduate years, to determine the extent of any alleged plagiarism.

Journalist Fareed Zakaria recently suggested a shift toward a focus on race and gender in academic positions. The debate over fairness, diversity, and plagiarism allegations underscores the complexities facing universities in addressing these issues.