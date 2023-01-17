Success without degree possible; an abuse survivor’s story

(NewsNation) — Angel Hernandez had years of sales experience, but employers deemed her resume “insufficient” because she didn’t finish her college degree.

In 2020, Hernandez accepted an entry-level sales job she felt she was overqualified for in order to financially support her children. She relocated from Pennsylvania to San Antonio, Texas.

“It was an opportunity for me,” Hernandez told NewsNation Digital, “an opportunity to prove I could take care of myself and my children. It was up to me to prove that all of the things that I had been told previously were not true.”

Hernandez is a survivor of domestic violence and has endured the traumas of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, as well as neglect.

Within a few weeks at her new job in San Antonio, Hernandez became a top sales representative among her team of six. As she looked into opportunities to move up in the company, Hernandez felt that once again, not having a degree became the reason she couldn’t get a raise or move up.

She’s heard it all. Employers have blatantly told her in interviews that having children made her an apparent liability, and that they just can’t hire without a college degree.

“What I really wish people understood was everyone doesn’t start off in the same place. It’s not Monopoly. We are human beings at the end of the day. And to me, I think it’s more important to emphasize how someone has overcome these things,” Hernandez said.

Sometimes, employers require certain documentation for hire, including a background check. Hernandez has had to live in domestic violence shelters throughout her life, and those in domestic violence shelters cannot reveal their address to anyone. This was just one of the challenges Hernandez faced trying to work in corporate America.

Hernandez struggled to convey her experience on a resume. She knew she needed help and decided to look for a career coach on LinkedIn. Hernandez came across NoDegree.com and certified career coach Jonaed Iqbal, who has helped more 400 job seekers without college degrees.

Iqbal hosts “The NoDegree Podcast – No Degree Success Stories for Job Searching, Careers, and Entrepreneurship.”

NoDegree works with companies that see past the absence of a college degree. Google, VaynerMedia, IBM and other famous names are at the forefront of this trend.

“I am a fierce advocate for extraordinary individuals who have chosen to bypass the traditional college route and go straight into impacting the world,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal hopes employers keep in mind that “it’s a luxury to go to college,” noting that “80% of people who go to college tend to come from middle-class backgrounds or higher. There are a good amount of people who don’t go to college, not because they can’t actually do the test but because life hits them.”



“Again, you have to break into entry-level, do a good job and move up … People don’t realize that you can create your own experience. You can do a small business, leverage it, and then you can use that to break into corporate because that gives you a very unique story.” YouTube is also “one of the world’s greatest universities,” Iqbal added.

The following jobs do not require a college degree:

Pilots, flight attendants

Technology jobs Programmers Project managers

Sales jobs

Human resources

Recruiting

Video editing

Graphic design

Help desk

Systems administrator

Iqbal referred to the resume as a “sales document” and encouraged job seekers to focus on growing confidence as well as focusing on what you do bring to the table.

Angel Hernandez’s early life:

Hernandez grew up on the south side of Chicago in a family where there was a lot of drug use and mental illness.

In 2017, after receiving her doula certification, Hernandez began her birth business.

She moved out on her own at 15 with her high school boyfriend and began working and juggling school. Attendance requirements proved challenging so she left traditional high school and enrolled in an alternative school that allowed her to graduate by 17.

Hernandez said she wanted to go to college but lacked financial support.

“Even after working for two years and living independently, I could not apply for financial aid without my mother’s information, so I got married to my then-boyfriend in order to enroll in community college,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez enrolled in college several times, but each time, her husband didn’t let her finish. Hernandez spent 17 years in an abusive relationship and gave birth to three children against her will.

“Needless to say, I endured significant abuse in the marriage, and I never told anyone as I truly believed he was the only person that loved me. I was terrified to be a single mother,” Hernandez said.

After the birth of her third child, Hernandez started a birth business supporting women in her community. While in doula training, Hernandez learned that a woman who had been a good friend for 20 years was killed by her fiancé.

Something inside Hernandez told her that she needed to leave. She left her situation and took up training as a flight attendant, continuing to run her birth business, to assist in relocating herself and her children.

Eventually, she found safety and new love. She remarried and began the process of continuing her education. Angel is now 35 years old and a full-time customer success manager for her organization called “Woman to Mother.”

What’s next for Hernandez?

Hernandez is pursuing another position within the tech field and plans to move to Europe in the next couple of years with her family. As for a degree, she’s enrolled at Texas Woman’s University.

Hernandez and her family at a wedding in 2021

Hernandez receives flight attendant certification

Hernandez speaking for an event for breastfeeding on being a DV survivor in 2019

Hernandez working for UPS during Pandemic 2020

“It’s not for an employer. It’s not for anybody else. It’s for myself. I’ve changed my major several times, and that may continue to happen. But it’s more about the journey than the destination. I’m just really, really grateful to find myself, and my children, safe and happy,” Hernandez said.