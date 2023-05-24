Democrats, Republicans spar over Biden student loan plan

(NewsNation) — Student debt has become such a problem in the United States that it leaves some people worse off than if they had never attended college at all, an Education Department official testified on Wednesday.

“One in three borrowers never graduates —they are left with debt but not a degree,” James Kvaal, under secretary of education said. “Historically, more than 1 million borrowers default on their loans every year, and after a decade in repayment, typical Black borrowers owe more than they originally borrowed.”

Kvaal spoke at a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, where Republicans and Democrats sparred over President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

“Student debt discourages careers in public service, delays home ownership, cuts into retirement savings,” Kvaal said. “It makes it harder to start businesses.”

According to Forbes, Americans have a total of $1.75 trillion in total student loan debt, including federal and private loans.

Under Biden’s plan, up to $20,000 in student loans would be forgiven for those eligible for the program. It is currently on hold, though, after being blocked by a lower court in Texas.

Currently, there is a pause in federal student loan payments, which was extended to this summer. Payments will begin 60 days after either the Department of Education can implement the program, or litigation surrounding it has been resolved. Should the program not start by June 30 of this year, the repayments will begin 60 days after that date.

Meanwhile, Republicans are championing a bill in the House that would block Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, NewsNation partner The Hill reports.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, decried the Biden administration’s program as a “scheme” and a “scam” in his Wednesday remarks.

“When in the world did unelected bureaucrats of the Department of Education and so-called nonpartisan leaders of the federal student aid become legislators?” Owens asked. “The department’s actions are not a fix. Instead, they only exacerbate the long-term structural problems of college cost.”

“It is the taxpayer who will ultimately foot the bill for this reckless proposal,” Owens added.

Meanwhile, subcommittee ranking member Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., criticized what she saw as Republicans’ “double standards.”

“My Republican colleagues welcome government bailouts from banks and other industries, but not for hard-working students,” Wilson said.

Wilson at the hearing mentioned one of her constituents, a senior citizen who still had $100,000 in student debt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.