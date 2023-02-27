Is student loan forgiveness fair?

(NewsNation) — This week, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments over the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program.

The program would forgive student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 per year. Depending on the types of loans received, as much as $20,000 could be forgiven. But the program is facing legal challenges from those who say the president doesn’t have the authority to forgive loans.

The debate over student loans has on one side supporters who say forgiving debt will boost the economy and help people start adult life without the burden of debt. Opponents argue that previous generations had to pay their own way and loan forgiveness is too much of a burden for taxpayers.

