Israel-Hamas war protests creating safety concerns on campuses

FIle- Palestinian supporters gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. As the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war, American colleges have become seats of anguish with many Jewish students calling for strong condemnation after civilian attacks by Hamas while some Muslim students are pressing for recognition of decades of suffering by Palestinians in Gaza. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(NewsNation) — Safety concerns are on the rise on college campuses across the country as friction between student groups over the Israel-Hamas war continues to build.

Tense moments unfolded this week at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art — a private New York City college — when pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at the school library and engaged in a confrontation with Jewish students.

Those students, along with Jewish community leaders, are now calling for the firing of Cooper Union’s president, saying the school failed to protect them.

Some colleges are calling for extra security measures for students and faculty.

At Cooper Union, some Jewish students at the school sheltered inside a library after reportedly telling security staff they felt unsafe during a pro-Palestinian rally on campus.

On Friday, some students called on the university’s president to resign, saying the school is failing them.

Cooper Union told NewsNation it’s reaching out to affected communities to address concerns, adding their security team was in communication with the New York Police Department throughout the day.

Police were on campus during the protest and the school has since increased security.

Protests have erupted at schools like Columbia and Florida Atlantic University.

This week in Washington D.C., students at George Washington University projected pro-Palestine messaging onto a campus building. Some interpreted one of the messages as expressing anti-Israel sentiments. Police were called.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently addressed the safety concerns.

“Everyone has a right to protest,” he said. “We don’t begrudge that. No one has a right to issue violence against someone who doesn’t have the same view as they do. And we need that to be done.”

There are also some concerns about funding.

Some top donors have threatened to pull critical financial support because of protests on college campuses.

