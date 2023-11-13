Kentucky students uplift others with positive messages on ‘kind line’

(NewsNation) — Monday marks World Kindness Day, and a group of Kentucky middle school students have created a hotline to uplift others with positive messages and jokes.

With the help of guidance counselors, Bondurant Middle School students Emma Collingsworth, Eleanor Bishop, Avery Bishop and Campbell Goins, said they created The Kind Line last year when they were in the sixth grade after they noticed students “weren’t really connecting.”

“Middle school is kind of a big deal. There are people from all over the place and people you don’t know,” Collingsworth said. “So, we thought that maybe The Kind Line can connect some more people and make them feel a part of Bondurant.”

Students can call the hotline and hear a pre-recorded message with an inspirational quote, and a joke. New messages are recorded on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.

“Their response is great because we’ve had a lot of people come up; they filled out the form on our website, and they’ve come up to do the message,” said Goins.

Bondurant Middle School Principal Enoch Welch said The Kind Line also offers additional resources for students who may need more support.

“If they’re reaching out to the timeline, you know, they may want someone to be kind to them, they may be missing that in their life. So, it gives us a chance to check in on them,” he explained.

He added: “Students throughout the school can click on their web link and be a guest speaker on there. It just gets involved all the other kids and we’ve developed some things, like peer tutoring, out of this that have just kind of grown out of this. Everybody in the school kind of wants to jump on board and be part of this.”

Want to check it out for yourself? Give it a call at 502-661-3001.

