Law firm Edelson PC boycotts Harvard recruiting events

(NewsNation) — Prominent law firm Edelson PC withdrew from Harvard’s recruitment events in protest of its president’s response to antisemitism on campus.

This comes as early admission applications to Harvard University saw a 17% drop sliding to a four-year low as the elite university continues to face backlash for its administration’s unwillingness to condemn antisemitism on campus.

The law firm, specializing in mass tort litigation with a track record of securing judgments totaling $45 billion, announced its decision to skip Harvard’s Spring Recruitment Forum in a letter addressed to Harvard Law School.

In an “On Balance” interview, founder and CEO Jay Edelson expressed frustration over Harvard’s lack of response to the firm’s concerns.

“Not only are they not responding to me. They’ve actually pulled their contact information. So it’s impossible to get through to anybody over there,” Edelson said. “They want to hide behind statements. This is one of the biggest screw-ups in congressional testimony.”

Only months into her leadership, Harvard President Claudine Gay came under intense scrutiny following a hearing in which she and two of her peers answered questions about campus antisemitism.

Their academic responses provoked a backlash from Republican opponents, along with alumni and donors who say the university leaders are failing to stand up for Jewish students on their campuses.

The Harvard president was asked whether students calling for the genocide of Jews is a violation of the school’s code of conduct. She repeatedly said it depends on the context of the situation.

Edelson highlighted a broader issue, asserting that the university’s actions have left many feeling marginalized, particularly the Jewish community. He pointed out instances where Jewish students on elite campuses fear expressing their identity, attributing this trend to a disturbing atmosphere emerging from progressives.

“There is an orthodoxy within certain elements of progressives where the only thing that matters is their view on [chosen victim groups],” he remarked. “I don’t think they care about losing donors, I don’t think they care about their students.”

Edelson predicted an increase in lawsuits against universities, citing cases where individuals were allegedly passed over for promotions or dismissed unfairly.

Already witnessing such legal actions, Edelson disclosed that NYU and UPenn are facing lawsuits, with more expected. He hinted at a unique legal strategy, using a false advertising theory against Harvard for allegedly misleading students about the real diversity they would experience.