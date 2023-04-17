Learning platform Chegg to offer AI study buddy

(NewsNation) — Educators will have new worries about students using AI as Chegg announces plans for an AI-powered study buddy.

Cheggmate will operate using OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, and the company said in a press release it will offer personalized learning, with customized quizzes and the ability to add context when students have questions.

“CheggMate will enable students to have an instantaneous AI conversation that is personalized to their learning style and needs, supported by our substantial proven and reliable content library. CheggMate combines the best of AI and Chegg’s student-focused expertise and will be exclusively available on Chegg’s platform,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & president of Chegg, Inc.

Some schools have already banned ChatGPT over concerns about students using the tool to plagiarize essays. Chegg says its platform and Cheggmate focus primarily on math and science, which don’t face the same plagiarism challenges as essay writing. The company has also said it will allow teachers to restrict answers to questions they plan to use on upcoming exams.

Among the U.S. public there are also concerns about the accuracy of AI overall, with early experiences showing how AI algorithms can be influenced by bias in coding or from user behavior. There are also cases of AI “hallucinations” that allow AI to deliver false information in a way that is deceptively convincing.

Early access to Cheggmate is expected to begin in May 2023.