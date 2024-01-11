Students want LU president fired after VP died by suicide: Report

(NewsNation) — The vice president of student affairs at Lincoln University-Missouri, Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey, reportedly died by suicide after “bullying and severe mistreatment,” family sources confirmed with HBCU Buzz.

Lincoln University President Dr. John Moseley is now facing calls to resign amid protests from the community in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Sources told HBCU Buzz that Lincoln University administration failed Bailey in her “cries for help” and should “no longer be allowed to lead.”

Lincoln University students alums are now rallying for accountability using the #FireMoseley hashtag to help spread awareness.

“Rallying for justice and change! Dr. Antoinette Bonnie Candia-Bailey’s tragic loss to suicide calls us to action,” said Alexis Anginette Wells, a LU alumni, on Instagram. “Join us in solidarity with Lincoln University of Missouri to demand accountability and stand against the silence surrounding mental health and bullying. Let our collective voice be heard—use #FireMoseley.”

In another post, Wells encourages followers to write a letter to the Board of Curators.

“We are calling for the dismissal of Dr. John Moseley due to poor leadership and the fostering of a detrimental work environment,” Wells said.

Three days after Dr. Bailey’s passing, the university released a statement on Facebook: