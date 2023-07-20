List: What states get the most student loan forgiveness money?

Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

(NewsNation) — Texas, Florida and California are the states eligible for the most student loan forgiveness, according to data shared by the Biden administration Tuesday.

The release of state-by-state data comes after the White House said Friday it would provide $39 billion in student loan forgiveness for 804,000 borrowers through income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Through the IDR plans, the federal government will cancel remaining loan balances for borrowers after they have made payments for 20-25 years.

The plan is the Biden administration’s latest move towards relief since the Supreme Court struck down the president’s student loan forgiveness strategy last month.

The list below details states with the highest amount of debt eligibility under Biden’s most recent plan with the number of borrowers listed in parenthesis.

Key: State: Debt eligibility for discharge in millions (number of borrowers)

Texas: $3,091.80 (63,730)

Florida: $3,036.80 (56,930)

California: $2,958.80 (61,890)

Georgia: $2,130.40 (38,590)

New York: $1,924.10 (42,070)

Ohio: $1,736.90 (37,070)

Pennsylvania: $1,343.50 (29,840)

Illinois: $1,316.00 (28,450)

Michigan: $1,267.30 (26,980)

North Carolina: $1,135.10 (24,870)

Virginia: $1,042.50 (21,560)

Arizona: $1,030.40 (20,530)

Missouri: $956.80 (18,800)

Indiana: $932.80 (19,470)

Maryland: $918.30 (16,750)

Tennessee: $867.90 (16,970)

South Carolina: $855.20 (16,330)

Louisiana: $824.70 (15,190)

Colorado: $805.40 (15,010)

New Jersey: $788.00 (17,290)

Washington: $777.10 (16,310)

Minnesota: $645.20 (13,610)

Massachusetts: $592.00 (12,530)

Wisconsin: $576.10 (12,220)

Oregon: $572.80 (11,780)

Alabama: $553.90 (12,720)

Oklahoma: $548.40 (11,530)

Iowa: $465.10 (10,730)

Mississippi: $450.90 (9,480)

Kentucky: $447.70 (11,180)

Kansas: $424.50 (8,410)

All Other Locations: $350.30 (8,710)

Arkansas: $342.60 (6,940)

Nevada: $330.00 (6,820)

Connecticut: $309.90 (7,230)

Nebraska: $268.90 (5,700)

New Mexico: $260.30 (5,410)

Idaho: $252.90 (5,720)

Maine: $212.50 (4,790)

Utah: $212.00 (3,940)

West Virginia: $196.20 (4,950)

Montana: $185.20 (3,700)

South Dakota: $147.40 (3,030)

New Hampshire: $143.80 (3,090)

District of Columbia: $130.20 (2,230)

Delaware: $113.10 (2,430)

Rhode Island: $109.70 (2,580)

North Dakota: $100.60 (2,110)

Vermont: $95.80 (1,930)

Hawaii: $90.20 (1,690)

Wyoming: $61.50 (1,230)

Alaska: $51.40 (970)