Louisiana schools must put ‘In God We Trust’ in classrooms

(NewsNation) — Schools in Louisiana will soon be required to display a sign with the motto “In God We Trust” in every classroom in public schools.

Previously, the state required the national motto be displayed on a sign somewhere in each school, but legislation sponsored by state Rep. Dodie Horton expanded it to every classroom. The law also sets a minimum 11 by 14 inch size for each poster and mandates the phrase be in easily understandable font.

Schools are not required to pay for the posters and are allowed to accept donations.

The law is set to go into effect on Aug. 1, though there have been objections from those who say it violates the separation of church and state.

Some critics have already begun efforts to push back against the law, with activist Chaz Stevens creating and donating posters that include “In God We Trust” written in different languages, posters with a rainbow background to support LGBTQ+ students and posters with pentagrams on them.

Horton dismissed concerns regarding the separation of church and state, noting the national motto is printed on money.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also signed a law that would allow public schools to teach an elective course on the Bible’s history and literature.