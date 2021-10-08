(NewsNation Now) — McDonald’s is giving away free breakfast to teachers, faculty and staff for five straight days in October as a thank you for all they do.

With a valid work ID, you can drive-thru or go into any McDonald’s and receive your free breakfast beginning Monday and running through Friday, Oct. 15.

While menus may vary, educators can choose from an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit, with a hashbrown included. They can also grab a medium hot or iced coffee, soft drink or ice tea.

The five-day giveaway is McDonald’s “first big national thank you gesture for teachers.”

The program was inspired by teacher appreciation events at local restaurants. It’s a follow-up to last year’s “Thank You” meals for first responders, a program that took place as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the country, leaving a number of states in complete shutdown.

“We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can,” said Joe Erlinger, president, McDonald’s USA.

The “Thank You Meals” will come in a happy meal box, but instead of a toy, there will be a thank you note in each box.