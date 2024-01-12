Here are the most and least educated states in the US

(NewsNation) — A new survey rated the states that are considered to have the highest and lowest levels of education on two factors: Education quality and school quality.

Scholaroo surveyed 19 metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the max, which was listed below their corresponding weight.

Scholaroo determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order its sample.

Top 5 Most Educated States

Massachusetts Minnesota Connecticut Virginia Pennsylvania

Massachusetts tops the list of school quality but ranks second for education attainment.

The top five were rounded out by Minnesota, Connecticut, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Vermont came in at 6, Illinois at 9 and New York at 15.

Minnesota tops the list for education attainment. The top five on that list were rounded out by Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, and Illinois

Top 5 Least Educated States

New Mexico Mississippi Florida Idaho Texas

New Mexico was in last place, according to Scholaroo’s overall ranking of least educated states, though it ranked 48 for educational attainment and 44 for school quality. Also in the bottom five were Mississippi, Florida, Idaho and Texas.

Idaho was in last place for educational attainment and Nevada was in last place for school quality.