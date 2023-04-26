New Orleans high schooler earns record $9M in scholarship offers

(NewsNation) — A high school senior from New Orleans has set a new record by receiving a staggering $9 million in scholarship offers from 125 colleges across the United States.

Dennis Barnes, a senior at International High School of New Orleans, applied to 200 colleges and universities, with some decision letters still pending.

According to local news outlet WWL, Barnes’ scholarship offers surpassed the previous Guinness World Records holder, a high schooler from Lafayette, Louisiana, who collected $8.7 million in college scholarships in 2019.

Officials at Barnes’ high school are now working with Guinness to confirm his remarkable achievement.

“Congrats to our superstar senior,” the International High School of New Orleans posted on Facebook.

However, the ambitious New Orleans native is not yet satisfied with his achievement, according to WWL, setting a goal to reach $10 million in scholarships by the end of the month as he awaits responses from more schools.

Barnes, who has a GPA of 4.98, holds leadership positions in the National Honor Society chapter at his high school, is fluent in Spanish, and has been earning college credits at Southern University of New Orleans while completing his high school degree for the past two years.

Barnes plans to study computer science and criminal justice in college and is hoping to find a school that can provide both financial security and comfort. He is set to graduate high school on May 24 and plans to announce his college choice on May 2.

Barnes’ mother expressed her belief in her son’s big ambitions and goals, stating that she has no doubt he will achieve everything he sets out to do.

According to a local news report, Barnes’ advice for seniors is to be vigilant.

“The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with the collegiate partners,” he reportedly said. “And know that If you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal.”