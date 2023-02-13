NJ school superintendent resigns after bullied teen’s suicide

Adriana Kuch killed herself after repeated bullying and being assaulted at school. Image courtesy: Mallory Grossman

(NewsNation) — The New Jersey school superintendent who reportedly blamed the family of a 14-year-old student who died by suicide after a fight in her high school has resigned.

The Central Regional School District announced Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides’ resignation Saturday but did not provide any additional information.

“The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides,” a notice posted to the district website reads.

The district said in a statement that it “is evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying.”

The New York Post reported Parlapanides tried to blame Adriana Kuch’s suicide on her family, claiming her father’s “affair” and her own drug use were causing turmoil in her life.

He revealed personal family information to the Daily Mail, telling the outlet the girl’s father was having an affair when Adriana was in sixth grade and that the youngster’s “grades and choices declined in 7th and 8th grade.”

“We offered her drug rehab and mental services on five occasions but the father refused every time,” he said, the Daily Mail reported.

Adriana Kuch’s father, Michael Kuch, denied his daughter had been offered drug treatment and said she had merely been experimenting with a weed vape like other teens, The New York Post reported.

Adriana Kuch was bullied at her school in New Jersey by a group of students who hit her with a 20-ounce water bottle, punched her and kicked her. Two days later, she killed herself after a video of the assault was posted online.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.