NYC parents resist using public schools as early voting locations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: People vote during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 81 on June 22, 2021 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. This is the first year in the city for ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank their top five candidates. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Parents are seeking alternatives to utilizing public schools in New York City for early voting locations when students are in the building due to safety issues, disruption to school routines and a lack of hot meals.

Concerns regarding the issue were raised last year when 33 public schools served as early voting sites across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, according to data obtained by the New York Daily News. However, no Queens public schools were used for this purpose.

Glenn Gontha, a Staten Island Technical High School parent and member of the Citywide Council on High Schools, highlighted an incident where in 2022 a voter accidently entered a classroom, causing alarm to the teacher and students.

Parents also emphasize the use of the school cafeterias deprives students of hot meals for extended periods.

A petition initiated in State Island, which has expanded to three other boroughs, has garnered 1,600 signatures to relocate polls away from school sites on voting days, per the New York Daily News. A citywide council of high school parents passed a nonbinding resolution calling for an end to the practice.

Gontha and other parents are seeking alternatives, including community centers and libraries, within a one-mile radius of the present school sites.

School safety remains a concern, as safety agents and New York Police Department officers assigned to the schools during voting periods focus primarily on election processes.

A state bill, first introduced by New York Sen. Andrew Lanza, R-Staten Island, in 2019, aims to exempt public school buildings from being early voting sites. The proposed law has repeatedly stalled in committee.