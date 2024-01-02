35-year-old goes viral for teaching himself how to read

(NewsNation) — When Oliver James graduated from high school, he was functionally illiterate. After years of struggling to do simple things, he decided to teach himself how to read.

James, 35, began documenting his journey on TikTok in 2022 and soon went viral, inspiring many. He joined “NewsNation Live” to share his story and what inspired him to start reading.

“I started to realize I wanted to do something for my kids, and I realized that I didn’t have any tools to give to my children. The tools that I had, I didn’t want to give to them. They were given to me, and they weren’t the tools that I needed to survive in this world,” James said.

James grew up with a slew of learning and behavioral disabilities, including ADHD and OCD. In special education, he was confronted with bullying, fighting and abuse.

“I think adults at that time did not pay any attention to what kids would end up being in the future. Now, they’re just starting to see the outcome,” James said. “I was the child; I want to know how I slipped through the cracks. Not knowing how to read … I didn’t have a say; the adults did.”

In 2022, 21% of U.S. adults were illiterate, largely impacting poorer communities and people of color. Adult illiteracy can often bring shame and embarrassment, but James says it’s never too late to learn.

“Look at it from a different perspective,” he told NewsNation. “We don’t judge children and babies for trying to learn. A baby wants to learn how to go from crawling to walking, do we laugh at him? No, because it’s the right time for them to make that transition.”

After starting learning how to read in 2020, James set out to read 100 books in 2023. After completing the challenge, he says some of his favorite books are “Diary of Anne Frank,” “The Giving Tree” and “Holes.”