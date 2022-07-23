Parent union working to make teaching more attractive career

(NewsNation) — Schools nationwide are facing a potentially severe shortage of teachers, as many have left the profession, and fewer have joined it since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A shortage of nearly 125,000 teachers is expected for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The National Parents Union (NPU) is fighting to make teaching a more attractive career in an effort to alleviate the shortage.

The NPU is working on ways to increase salaries for teachers and fix the classroom conditions driving people out of the profession.

“We’re trying to do everything we possibly can to make it a little bit easier to be a teacher,” said Keri Rodrigues, president of the NPU. “By making sure all of the federal funds that are coming down are actually being used so that we can help kids to do their best and make it a little easier in the classroom.”

