Parents upset after Miami day care put toddlers in blackface

MIAMI (NewsNation) — Parents are upset after a preschool teacher in Miami allegedly put blackface on young children for a Black History Month lesson.

Parents sent the Miami Herald photos of three toddlers at Studio Kids’ Little River with what looked like brown paint on their faces, the Miami Herald reported. Now some of them are pulling their children out of preschool.

In the photos, which were posted on the school’s messaging app, the children are dressed up like construction workers, police officers and a doctor, WPLG reported. Some of the children, as young as 2 years old, are wearing costumes, and their faces are painted.

The controversial images circulated in a parents’ group chat.

Courtney Politis, a Black mother of kids at the school, told the Miami Herald she texted the preschool’s owner, Patricia Viatale, “This is racist,” an admonishment that surprised the director.

“I’m sorry?” Vitale said, prompting Politis to reply: “A lot of moms are very concerned.”

“What is racist?” an apparently confused Vitale answered before sending a message to all the parents.

Politis has since taken her kid out of the school, the Miami Herald reported.

Politis said the photos were shared on Feb. 3, and she met with the preschool’s director on Feb. 6, WPLG reported.

“Her tone? A 180-degree change. Super apologetic and from what I understand, she even told us that over 40 to 50 families contacted her over the weekend,” Politis told WPLG.

“I am shocked and somewhat destabilized,” another parent who didn’t give their name told the outlet.

Vitale later sent a message to all of the parents in response to the photos.

“We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience,” Vitale’s message read, according to screenshots, the Miami Herald reported. “The parents that know us, know that we have never had a bad intention in our institution.”

NewsNation spoke to Politis, she said the incident has been addressed. When asked if the teacher involved had been fired or reprimanded, she said “no comment.” Meanwhile, she said Studio Kids has hired an attorney.