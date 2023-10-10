Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, second from right, stands during a rally on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, outside of the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

(NewsNation) — Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines called out Pennsylvania State University for canceling a speech she planned to make there on Oct. 10 — but the university denied doing so in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday, Gaines shared a video on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, of Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi talking about the First Amendment with the caption: “No way President of Penn State makes a whole video explaining why public institutions are legally obligated to let “bigots” apparently like me on campus to speak then proceeds to CANCEL (sic) my speech tomorrow for real women’s day.”

“Have it your way. See ya tomorrow with a soap box and megaphone, Penn State!” Gaines wrote.

The post quickly garnered attention on social media, gathering over 31,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

However, Penn State said no event featuring Gaines has “ever been canceled.” Instead, what happened was that a student group bringing her to campus, called Turning Point USA, did not meet the deadline to submit required reservation documents for indoor space. Penn State notes, in the statement, that this is an expectation upheld for any recognized student organization.

“The group then shared alternative plans for an outdoor event to celebrate free speech, and as late as last week they had no confirmation that Ms. Gaines would attend the event, however, they sent a confirmation early this morning,” the statement said.

University leaders learned Monday evening from social media that Gaines was planning to come to campus the following day. Since then, Penn State’s statement said, university staff have been working with Turning Point USA “to see to it that they can host a safe event under university policies and within their First Amendment rights.”

“As an institution of higher education, Penn State encourages free and open discussion as a way to strengthen our democracy and promote critical thinking and growth, and the university has a variety of speakers on its campuses,” the statement said.

Gaines has been vocal about her opposition to transgender women competing in the same sporting events as cisgender women. She competed in the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships against the University of Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas, who became the first trans woman to win a national title. Gaines and Thomas tied in the 200 freestyle, with both placing fifth.

The NCAA has allowed transgender athletes to compete since 2010.

“We want to have an environment that is fair, welcoming and inclusive for all of (the athletes),” Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said last year, according to the Associated Press. Harris added that said the organization’s policy on transgender athletes is no different from other eligibility requirements.

Biden administration officials earlier this year proposed a rule that would make it illegal for schools to ban trans athletes from competing, although some state lawmakers are trying to fight these proposed changes.

According to the Movement Advancement Project over 20 states have laws banning transgender students from participating in sports matching their gender identity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.