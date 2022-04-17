(NewsNation) — Florida authorities have rejected 41% of submitted textbooks for next year’s math teaching materials — the most in state history.

The Sunshine State’s education leaders found the textbooks were impermissible by state standards or contained topics such as Critical Race Theory, inclusions of Common Core or the addition of Social Emotional Learning in math.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund defines CRT as “an academic and legal framework that denotes that systemic racism is part of American society — from education and housing to employment and healthcare.” Florida banned the theory from being taught in schools in June 2021.

The highest number of disallowed books were for grade levels K-5, where the Florida Department of Education says an “alarming” 71 percent were not aligned with state standards or included prohibited topics.

“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’m grateful that Commissioner Corcoran and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law.”

Overall, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says the full breakdown of the state’s adopted list of books (not initially including the most recent 41 percent) is as follows:

-78 of 132 total submitted textbooks are being included on the state’s adopted list.

-28 (21 percent) are not included on the adopted list because they incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT.

-12 (9 percent) are not included on the adopted list because they reportedly do not properly align to B.E.S.T. Standards.

-14 (11 percent) are not included on the adopted list because they reportedly do not properly align to B.E.S.T. Standards and incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT.

-Grades K-5: 71 percent of materials were rejected.

-Grades 6-8: 20 percent of materials were rejected.

-Grades 9-12: 35 percent of materials were rejected.

“When it comes to education, other states continue to follow Florida’s lead as we continue to reinforce parents’ rights by focusing on providing their children with a world-class education without the fear of indoctrination or exposure to dangerous and divisive concepts in our classrooms,” Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran shared.

Despite Florida refusing 41% of the math books submitted, the state Department of Education says every core math course and grade is covered with at least one textbook.