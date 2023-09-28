Princeton offers free ride for families making less than $100,000

(NewsNation) — Families that earn less than $100,000 a year will not have to pay for tuition or room and board at Princeton University.

Princeton previously offered full scholarships to families that make up to $65,000 but starting in fall, students whose families make $100,000 will have all their expenses covered. The university said it expects around 1,500 students to qualify for the aid.

The university also added increased financial aid for those making between $100,00 and $300,000 per year. There is an additional focus on those who make $150,000 or less and those who have multiple children in college.

Under the new financial aid guidelines, families with an income of $150,000 would only pay $12,500 next fall, down from $23,675. Families making $300,000 would see their costs drop from $65,500 to $50,000.

The total cost of attendance for the upcoming academic year is $79,540 but like all Ivy League schools, Princeton offers full tuition for students from low-income families. Each school has their own threshold for how much families need to make to qualify and some only cover tuition, leaving students and parents responsible for room and board.

Previously, Princeton also had a standard $3,500 annual student contribution but they have eliminated that cost to give students more time for study and university activities. The annual personal and book allowance is also increasing to $4,050.

Princeton eliminated loans from its financial aid packages in 2001, increasing the number of students who would qualify for federal Pell grants, which are available to low-income families, from 6% to 21%.