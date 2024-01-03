9.5M rural students face challenges in wake of pandemic: Report

Two moms greet their kids and walk with them home from the school bus stop in their rural neighborhood.

(NewsNation) — In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States grapples with an uneven recovery, with several challenges affecting rural students and communities including educational setbacks, economic challenges, and mental health issues.

The National Rural Education Association’s Why Rural Matters 2023 report reveals that more than 9.5 million students, constituting more than 1 in 5 nationally, attend public schools in rural areas. Nearly 1 in 7 of these rural students face poverty, 1 in 15 lack health insurance, and 1 in 10 have changed residence in the past year.

The report revealed approximately 50% of rural students are concentrated in 10 states, with Texas leading the court, followed by Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. Notably, Texas alone surpasses the combined rural student population of the 18 states with the fewest.

At least half of public schools are rural in 13 states, including South Dakota, Montana, Vermont, North Dakota, Maine, Alaska, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wyoming, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Mississippi and Iowa. In 14 other states, at least one-third of all schools are rural.

Additionally, the report found many rural areas continue to lack basic internet access. The pandemic highlighted adequate internet connectivity is “essential to equitable education opportunities.” Yet, 13.4% of rural households lack a minimum internet connection to stream educational videos and engage with virtual classrooms.

In six states, more than 1 in 6 rural households doesn’t have at least a basic broadband connection:

New Mexico: 21.4%

Mississippi: 20.6%

Alabama: 18.9%

West Virginia: 17.5%

Arkansas: 17.4%

Louisiana: 17.2%

The report found that access to psychologists and school counselors is needed. An average of 295 students are given access to only a single counselor or psychologists in non-rural districts. Yet, in rural districts, the ratio increases to 310:1. Minnesota, California, Mississippi, Alaska, Louisiana, Indiana and Michigan have ratios worse than 400:1.

The report also states access to gifted and talented programs is needed for Black and Hispanic students in rural districts.

Communities surrounding schools in rural districts on average had a household income of nearly three times the poverty line. Rates were the lowest in New Mexico with 1.85 and highest in Connecticut with 5.32%.

In ongoing recovery, the report reveals that states and districts must reassess education to meet varied needs, empathizing with college readiness and citizenship. Challenges, especially in the Southeast, Southwest, and parts of Appalachia, require determined action.

This report was the National Rural Education Association’s latest report in a series of 10 research reports analyzing the contexts and conditions of rural education in each of the 50 states.