‘Never too late’: 72-year-old graduates college

(NewsNation) — Sam Kaplan is proof that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

The 72-year-old graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College with a degree in cinema and media arts in this month. He’s the first of seven siblings to earn a degree.

Before enrolling, he hadn’t been to school in 50 years.

“It wasn’t possible when I was the right age to go to college. Then life started happening and I got married, I had five kids,” Kaplan told NewsNation. “It was a challenge. … I am very happy I did it.”

Kaplan graduated high school in 1969 and worked in various roles, including running a cleaning service and a telemarketing company, Georgia Gwinnett College said in a news release. He also worked in customer service for a wholesale distributor of electronics and even drove a taxi part time.

He said people look at him differently now, with a little bit more respect. He looks differently at himself, too.

“It’s very rewarding,” he said.

While college was difficult, as an older student Kaplan said he found he had better time management than his younger counterparts. It was a great way for him to stay active and go after a passion.

“Life is short, and you’ve got to keep moving. You got to keep active and keep learning,” he said. “It’s never too late. You can always achieve what you want if you work hard.”

With his degree, Kaplan plans on continuing script writing and hopes to sell a mini-series.