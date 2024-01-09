School encouraged child’s gender transition: Parents

(NewsNation) — A family in West Michigan is taking legal action against their child’s former school district, alleging that the school facilitated the child’s gender transition from a girl to a boy without their consent or knowledge.

The parents claim that the school intentionally withheld information about the transition and actively concealed it from them.

The issue unfolded when the student entered eighth grade, and East Rockford Middle School began using male pronouns for the child. The parents assert that they were unaware of these changes until a document revealing the new pronouns and name was accidentally sent to them.

In response, the family promptly withdrew their daughter from the public school system and opted for homeschooling approximately a year and a half ago.

Dan and Jennifer Mead, the parents at the center of the lawsuit, are now seeking legal recourse against the school district.

In an interview on NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Jennifer Mead explained that their daughter’s academic struggles and emotional challenges were communicated to the school, but they were kept in the dark about the gender transition.

“Our daughter was having some academic issues at school. She was really struggling emotionally. And we were working with the school very closely to try and come up with a plan to help her,” she said.

When asked if they believed the school encouraged their daughter to become a boy, Dan Mead responded affirmatively, citing documented evidence and a book discovered in the school counselor’s personal library that “contained information and propaganda” related to gender transition.

“We have that documentation, where they were referring to her by a boy’s name and boy pronouns,” he said.

In response to the allegations, the school district released a statement, saying, “We have an obligation to continue to protect the privacy of this family and their child. As such, we will not comment on the occasion or try the case in the media. We respectfully decline to comment and let the legal process run its course.”

Vincent Wagner, the family’s lawyer, clarified their objectives in pursuing legal action, stating, “This is about protecting other parents from the harm that Dan and Jennifer suffered. Parents have a fundamental right under the U.S. Constitution to make important decisions for their children, and schools violate that right when they hide information from parents.”

Addressing the impact on their daughter, Jennifer Mead expressed relief since bringing her home for homeschooling. She stated, “She is happy. We are healing. She’s just a different child now.”

Wagner also said lawsuits can protect parents’ fundamental rights and hold schools accountable for transparency. He urged parents to be engaged with their local school boards and stay informed about what is happening at the local level.