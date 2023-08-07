School districts prioritize transportation ahead of school year

(NewsNation) — As students and educators return to school, numerous districts grapple with bus driver shortages. These persistent issues over the past few years are taking a toll on children — translating to tardiness, missed classes and diminished academic performances.

Now districts are creatively tackling this challenge by exploring tactics like sign-on bonuses, referral incentives and even waiving English proficiency requirements.

It’s another tough year for Tisha Davidson and her transportation team as they search for solutions to transport 32,000 kids to school in North Carolina’s Winston Salem-Forsyth School District amid a shortage of nearly 70 drivers.

“We have as young as college students working for us and we have a lot of retirees that work for us,” said Davidson, who is the transportation director. “We are looking for people who love children and have a clean driving record, obviously.”

A similar recruitment drive is underway in Kentucky. Residents in Daviess County were invited to test drive buses. In Illinois, the Chicago Public Schools System has only half the bus drivers it needs.

CPS is prioritizing rides for homeless students and those with special needs, forcing some families to find alternative routes, like walking to school.

The driver shortage exploded during the pandemic as many bus drivers choose to retire or quit due to low pay or the dangers associated with shuttling young kids unsupervised, leaving transportation officials struggling to hire talent.

Now, paid training and higher wages are just some of the incentives being offered to attract new drivers.

“We do offer a $2,500 signing bonus for our bus drivers, for our current bus drivers anyone they can recommend they can have a $1,000 bonus,” said James Haas, the director of transportation for Onslow County Schools.

Transportation officials with one Georgia school district told NewsNation that a full-time driver with no experience can earn $20 an hour. While a veteran driver can earn as much as $33 an hour. Additionally, while hiring is a priority, it’s also important to retain talent.