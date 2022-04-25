WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — What may have seemed like a settled issue to many will be back before the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the issue of prayer in school gets a fresh hearing.

Oral arguments are set to begin in a few hours in a case that could affect the concept of separation of church and state and set the tone for what public prayer in the U.S. looks like going forward.

What began as a post-game prayer ritual has now evolved into this possibly landmark case. In 2015, Joseph Kennedy, a Seattle-area public high school football coach, was reprimanded for bringing his players together at the 50-yard line after games to pray.

Bremerton School District officials told Kennedy his prayers violated district policy, and that they pressured both Christian and non-Christian players to participate. One atheist student reportedly told the district officials he thought not participating in the prayer gathering would affect his playing time.

Kennedy, however, says he was simply engaging in private, personal prayer, which is protected under the First Amendment, and that he was in no way compelling others to join or penalizing them for failing to do so. He was put on administrative leave and ultimately sued the school.

One of Kennedy’s attorneys, Mike Berry, with First Liberty, says the case boils down to a simple First Amendment right to religious expression matter, “A personal prayer of thanksgiving for the opportunity to be a coach. And for that, he lost his job… We as Americans should be able to enjoy the right to live out our faith freely and openly regardless of who our employer happens to be.”

On the opposing side, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, a legal group defending the school district, argues all public employees have a constitutional duty to separate private prayer from their public space, especially in schools. Rachel Laser, with Americans United, said, “You’re not allowed to pray in your public official capacity, in such that students would feel pressure to join you. It puts at risk the religious freedom of students and their families in every K through 12 classroom across the country.”

Two federal courts so far have ruled in favor of the school district, However, with a 6-3 conservative majority on the sitting court, and a history of rulings in favor of religious expression, this may be the court poised to set precedent for the future.