Millions of sensitive school records leaked: Researcher

(NewsNation) — Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler reported that over 4 million sensitive school records were leaked from a non-password-protected database.

The documents Fowler found belonged to a school security company called Raptor Technologies, which claims to provide more than 5,300 U.S. school districts with tracking technology that “enables schools to screen visitors, track volunteers, report on drills, respond to emergencies, and reunite families.”

“I reviewed a limited sample of documents and log records that contained what appeared to be sensitive information related to students, teachers, parents, and school safety plans or procedures,” Fowler said.

Upon reviewing the documents, Fowler knew something was wrong and immediately reported the data to Raptor Technologies. It reportedly secured the data immediately.

“In Raptor’s case, it’s a wake-up call. Hopefully, this data doesn’t fall in the wrong hands,” Fowler said in an interview with CBS News. “I haven’t seen a range or span of documents like that, I don’t think, ever.”

Dr. Kenneth Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, said he doesn’t want school leaders to “unintentionally turn over their entire plans to those with nefarious intentions.”

The school security and safety expert, who consults with schools all over the country, told CBS, “Far too often, school administrators are in awe over the new bells and whistles” because “they’re under pressure to beef up security.” However, “they are making some quick judgments without critical thinking; without considering unintended consequences.”