Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
How to handle extreme heat on the road
Top Stories
Will the wildfire smoke stick around all summer?
Top Stories
Why you’d better get used to a hot, smoky summer
Video Icon
Video
5 things to know about the Texas heat wave
Video Icon
Video
‘Extreme threat’: Large swath of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb temperature’
Video Icon
Video
What is a heat dome and why is it engulfing the South?
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
What debt plan ruling means for borrowers, what could be done
The Supreme Court struck down a student debt relief plan
President Joe Biden plans to pursue it again via the Higher Education Act
Congress could also act to offer relief for borrowers
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Jun 30, 2023 / 05:41 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Biden to try using Higher Education Act after SCOTUS student loan ruling
Video Icon
Video
What is the Higher Education Act? Can it be used to cancel debt?
Video Icon
Video
UFO ‘evidence’: Expert says some images better than others
Video Icon
Video
We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
Video Icon
Video
Watch the full Robert F. Kennedy Jr. NewsNation town hall
Video Icon
Video
World's largest cruise ship almost ready to sail
Gallery Icon
Gallery