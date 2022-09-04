Some Washington schools ditch traditional grading structure

(NewsNation) — Some schools in Washington state are ditching the traditional grading structure for a new system altogether.

It’s called “Show What You Know” and is a new curriculum built on mastery-based learning. Its goal is to allow students to focus on gaining knowledge of and showing command of a topic rather than receiving a grade and moving on.

In the video above, Alisa Muller, the director of the learning collaborative with Washington State’s Board of Education, explains how she believes it works better for students compared to traditional grading.

