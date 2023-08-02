Sorority rush consultant offers mentorship for college students

(NewsNation) — It’s back-to-school season, and hundreds of thousands of young women are preparing for an opportunity to join a sisterhood. As the sorority rush process quickly approaches, parents are sparing no expense to help their daughters, even spending thousands of dollars to hire rush consultants.

As someone who has participated in the college rush experience twice, Trish Addicks has committed her time to helping college-aged women get into the sororities of their dreams.

Addicks, the founder of “It’s All Greek to Me,” has had a 100% success rate at helping her clients achieve their goals. She explained that she and her team are there to support and help their clients understand the rush process, which she said is a confusing and mysterious operation.

“We help them understand it, and then support them through the actual rush itself,” Addicks said.

A mentorship, which provides support throughout the summer and rush process, costs $3,500. However, there is a less expensive option for $600 that provides a two-hour seminar recording that informs the rush candidate about everything they need to know about rushing.

But Addicks said she doesn’t normally get pushback on the sticker price because the people who seek her services know that they need help.

She compared it to hiring a job interview coach or career preparation, explaining she teaches them everything they need to know from what’s appropriate to wear to social media “do’s and don’ts.”