More than 1 million students are facing homelessness

(NewsNation) — More than 1 million students in the United States experienced homelessness during the previous school year, underscoring the nation’s affordable housing crisis and the barriers it creates for future generations.

The number of students experiencing homelessness has increased 79% since 2004, according to the National Center for Homeless Education (NCHE). That’s an increase by an average of 4% each year, with a 6% rise in student homelessness between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Their circumstances often evade stereotypes and can be less visible, including living in a motel or temporarily staying with friends. The fluid nature of homelessness makes it harder to identify and at times, difficult to assist, said Barbara Duffield, executive director of SchoolHouse Connection. The national organization aims to overcome homelessness through education.

“Homelessness gets in the way of getting an education, but education is critical to getting out of homelessness,” Duffield said.

Why is homelessness in students increasing?

Driving the rise in students experiencing homelessness is a lack of affordable housing, said Tasminda Dhaliwal, an assistant professor of education politics at Michigan State University.

“At first it was… kind of seen as a California (and) New York thing,” she said. “But now we see even rural communities haven’t had the same investment in housing, generally.”

Washington D.C., New York, and schools under the Bureau of Indian Education have the highest rates of students experiencing homelessness, according to the most recent data available from the NCHE.

A rise in the number of immigrant families entering the U.S. has also contributed to student homelessness. As leaders from border states continue to bus migrants to other parts of the country, cities like New York and Chicago are scrambling to pool resources and secure housing for new arrivals.

Graph courtesy of SchoolHouse Connection

About 20,000 migrant children entered New York City’s public school system in the fall. Further west, most of the 14,000 immigrants who arrived in Chicago in the past year have come through Texas. Chicago Public Schools has since enrolled about 1,200 newly arrived students as of late August.

Though the pressure of migrant arrivals has compounded the problem, educators have been sounding the alarm over students experiencing homelessness for years.

About 2.9 million children are threatened with eviction annually and 1.5 million are evicted each year, according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.

“The migrant situation makes things nominally worse, but homeless families have or have often been invisible in the communities in which they live,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

How does homelessness affect a student’s education?

Families facing housing instability are met with unique challenges. Broadly speaking, those in shelters might benefit from caseworkers but grapple with space shortages and stay limits, while those staying with another family could be asked to leave any moment.

Lack of access to the same transportation, hygiene products and school supplies as their peers can also be stigmatizing and distracting for students experiencing homelessness, Dhaliwal said.

“It creates more economic stress experienced by the family, which might show up for the student in the classroom as having more on their mind, being distracted, and maybe even presenting as social or behavioral challenges within the classroom,” she said.

Resources that do exist aren’t evenly distributed, either. Urban areas tend to have better access to shelters, social service housing and higher-quality after-school programs than rural areas, according to the NCHE.

Those inconsistencies can work against students trying to receive the same education as their peers.

“What liaisons are telling us is that things are worse now than in the pandemic,” Duffield said. “They are worse. They’re worse in so many different ways.”

Many school districts relied on COVID relief funds to hire additional liaisons and incorporate training to help address families experiencing homelessness, but that funding is set to expire soon.

Other funds available through the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act aren’t always enough to make ends meet.

Districts that compete and win those funds, on average, only get about $85 per student to cover transportation, access to school supplies and other resources, Dhaliwal said.

“That’s a lot to do with a very small amount of funds,” she said. “As districts and educators are thinking about losing that (American Relief Fund) funding source, it’s going to be a pretty large loss and back to a very minimal level of funding.”