Students form banned book clubs amid increase in ban attempts

(NewsNation) — There have been a record number of book ban attempts across the country this year, mainly on literature that touches on subjects like race or the LGBTQIA+ community. In response, young readers have started a new movement: implementing banned book clubs nationwide.

The chatter over banned books has never been louder, and some say politicians have played too big a role in determining what young Americans can and cannot read.

“The more I learned about it, the angrier I got,” Iris Mogul, the founder of Banned Book Club, said.

Mogul, 16, turned that anger into inspiration, creating a safe space for students like her to gather once a month at Books & Books to read and discuss whatever books they want.

“There’s so many classics that have been banned or challenged,” Mogul said. “Not wanting your child to read a book is a personal decision, but there shouldn’t be a way for one person to make that decision for everyone.”

It’s this chapter in American history that has forced young readers like Mogul to write their own stories as other groups do the same across the country.

In Florida, there have been 22 attempts to ban or challenge nearly 200 book titles, according to the American Library Association. And in Texas, there have been 30 attempts targeting more than 1,100 books.

“There has always been book banning that has gone on in this country,” Mitchell Kaplan, the owner of Books & Books, said.

Kaplan said he was proud of the initiative Mogul and so many young readers have taken.

“To be honest, it’s what gives me hope. The hope is that young people and other people, young and old, are opposed to this,” Kaplan said.

Mogul’s Banned Book Club has only held two meetings so far, but she says she’s already creating a community, including friends, family, teachers and classmates.