Parents could be new swing voters, survey finds

(NewsNation) — With kids at home during the pandemic, parents got a front-row seat to their kids’ education.

One group thinks that’s why education could be the next issue to make or break an election.

“The education voter is probably going to be the most sought-after of voters in the upcoming elections,” said Debbie Veney, spokesperson for the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

The alliance recently found in a national survey that 82% of parents would vote outside their political party because of a candidate’s education platform.

“I think that it says that parents are understanding their power in a way that they may not have understood before,” Veney said.

Already, that’s apparent at the polls. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin secured his win largely by stressing educational issues during his campaign.

The national poll looked at 5,000 parents of K-12-aged children. About 83 percent of parents agreed education had become a more important political issue — before the economy and health care.

According to the poll, those who strongly agreed were more likely to be: