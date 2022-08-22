Teacher walkout threatens school opening in Ohio district

(NewsNation) — Educators at Ohio’s largest school district walked out of their classrooms after months of negotiations and just two days before the new school year is set to begin.

Teachers say they are striking due to building conditions and class sizes, as well as the size of their paychecks. It’s just a microcosm of fights playing out in schools, big and small, all across the country.

If the strike carries on in Ohio, 47,000 students may be forced to start the school year online.

