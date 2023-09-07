Las Vegas teachers call in sick amid contract negotiations

UPDATE: This article has been edited to remove a statement regarding Southeast Career Technical Academy, which remained in session Friday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a third straight school day, a significant number of Clark County teachers have called in sick, disrupting classes.

This time it was Monaco Middle School, located near Lake Mead and Nellis in Las Vegas.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, Monaco Principal Chris Popek says, “We were able to cover many of the classes impacted, however, in an effort to ensure student safety and adult supervision, students in specific classes are being relocated to larger areas of the campus to continue instructional activities.”

On Tuesday, a large number of teachers called in sick at Gibson Elementary in Henderson forcing school to cancel.

The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association, the state’s largest teacher union, are in a stalemate over contract negotiations for increasing teacher pay.

Leaders with CCEA have previously stated they will engage in “work actions” until the district meets their demands.

It’s unknown how many teachers at Monaco were absent.

Below is the letter parents received on Wednesday:

Good afternoon, Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School Parents and Families,

In an effort to keep you informed of important matters impacting our school community, we want to let you know the school had an unexpected number of licensed staff absent from school today, Wednesday, September 6th.

We were able to cover many of the classes impacted, however, in an effort to ensure student safety and adult supervision, students in specific classes are being relocated to larger areas of the campus to continue instructional activities. Students have been notified of where to report each period.

Please note that the majority of teachers are on campus today, and we are working to continue the instructional day with minimal disruption.

Please contact the office should you have any questions.

Thank you.

Chris Popek

Principal