Teen with $10M in scholarships credits God ‘for everything’

(NewsNation) — May 1 marks National College Decision Day for high school seniors making their final college picks. For New Orleans teen Maliq Barnes, who has to narrow his choice down from 186 schools, that may be exceptionally difficult.

The 16-year-old senior has a grade point average of 4.98 and has already earned 27 college credits. But perhaps the most impressive number is that Barnes has scholarship offers from around 130 colleges and universities that have come close to a combined $10 million.

He credits his Christian faith for his success.

“Things aren’t always easy, but I definitely do keep striving to reach my goals. I know the dreams and aspirations that I have. And I know that they can only be accomplished if God is in the midst of everything that I do. So definitely, I do credit God for everything that he has done for me,” Barnes told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert.

Barnes attends the International High School of New Orleans, who is looking into whether he has set a record for scholarship offers. Barnes says he is self-motivated.

“When my mind is determined to do something, I do it. I just hop on it, and I don’t have to be told to do it,” Barnes told Vittert.

The teen plans to major in computer science as an undergraduate and is considering law school.

Barnes is expected to make his final college decision on May 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.