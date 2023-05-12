Texas legislature passes bill allowing chaplains in schools

An empty classroom at the Utopia Independent School on May 26, 2022 in Utopia, Texas. (Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NewsNation) — Public schools in Texas could employ chaplains to replace or work alongside counselors as soon as the 2023-2024 school year in legislation that has passed both the state House and Senate.

The House passed Senate Bill 763 on Wednesday. The legislation would require every school board in the state to vote in favor or against chaplains, who, unlike school counselors, are not required to be certified by the State Board for Educator Certification.

However, chaplains must pass a background check and be endorsed by a religious organization and have training to meet the Department of Defense chaplain standards.

Meanwhile, school counselors in Texas are required to have aster’s degrees and two years of experience teaching in classrooms.

Sen. Mayes Middleton, who authored the bill, stressed that it will be up to each individual school board to decide on whether to hire or who they want to hire as a chaplain.

Yet, some representatives have expressed concerns about endorsing one single religion and wanted the bill to require parental consent as well as an option for students to request a chaplain of their specific faith.

but those changes didn’t make it.

“I think we need to give our school districts every tool that we can in the toolbox with all that we’ve been experiencing with mental health issues and catastrophes and crises,” said Mount Pleasant Republican Rep. Cole Hefner.

“You are a champion for parental rights so I’m just curious why parental consent before a student can meet with a chaplain is not acceptable to you in this legislation,” asked Austin Democratic Rep. James Talarico.

“Well, we currently do not require parental consent to meet with school counselors,” Hefner responded.

NewsNation reached out to the National School Chaplain Association, which testified in support of the bill, about how many other public schools across the county offer chaplains, but have not heard back.

The bill is one of three proposals making their way through the Texas legislature that focus on public schools and religion. Another bill that’s currently pending would require schools to display the Ten Commandments in all classrooms.

