Debate ignited by Texas teacher merit pay incentive of up to $30k

DALLAS (NewsNation) — Debates over teacher pay have played out nationwide for years. An incentive program continues to spark such debate in Texas as the state rewards teachers for their efforts in the classroom with bonuses of up to $30,000.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) has handed out extra pay since it passed state legislature in 2019. The program aims to provide “outstanding teachers” accessibility to a six-figure salary, according to the Texas Education Agency, which oversees the TIA program.

While some teachers are thrilled to receive recognition for their efforts, others argue the merit program lacks inclusivity across all teachers in Texas and promotes hostile competition and resentment.

NewsNation interviewed two teachers with opposing views on the Texas program, highlighting differences in their perspectives.

Stephanie Stoebe, a devoted teacher with 20 years of experience in a school district outside of Austin, welcomes the idea of additional pay but criticizes the current program for its perceived unfairness, with the merit pay ranging from $3,000 to $30,000.

“I’m demotivated at the thought that I’m being left out,” she said. “I’ve been teaching for 20 years; I have eight certifications here in Texas. I was a 2012, Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year National Board certified. Am I not worthy of an additional $30,000?”

Eric Hale, named Teacher of the Year and nationally recognized for his classroom achievements, teaches second grade in Dallas. He believes Texas’ merit program is what’s needed to elevate teacher performances.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about the accountability factor,” he said. “It’s not like oh, you’re wonderful, you’ve been teaching 20 five years. What does that have to do with anything? Have you been successful? for 25 years? Have you been impactful, and number one, can you prove it?”

According to the nonprofit Texas IMPACT, currently over 480 school systems, serving more than 3.1 million students, have an approved TIA system and are in the process of implementing it. This accounts for more than 57% of the state’s public school students,

The 2023 Teacher Incentive Allotment report revealed nearly 14,000 teachers earned bonuses in 2023.

NewsNation reached out to the Texas Education Agency but has not heard back.