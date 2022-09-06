Texas to deploy 30 state police to patrol Uvalde schools

Murals around the town of Uvalde, Texas honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Nexstar Photo/Monica Madden)

UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — What should be an exciting start to a new school year for the Uvalde community is instead a painful reminder for families who lost children and loved ones in the May 24 massacre.

Students in Uvalde returned to school Tuesday along with more than 30 state police officers — a little over three months after a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Rob Elementary School just days before the summer break.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced in mid-August the Texas Department of Public Safety would provide over 30 personnel for campuses for the new school year.

Abbott also said the additional police presence was requested by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) Superintendent Hal Harrell ahead of the new school year.

“The beginning of a new school year should be an exciting time for students and teachers, and the State of Texas is working to provide that for the Uvalde community,” Abbott said in a statement.

The Robb Elementary campus has since been closed, UCISD announced in June. Students who would’ve attended classes there will be taught at other district facilities.

In late July, the district also delayed the start of the school year until after Labor Day so security improvements could be made to all campuses.

Those improvements include upgraded door locks and an increased presence of state law enforcement at schools. New eight-foot fencing was also donated for the district’s schools, but some parents say the increased security isn’t enough.

NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.