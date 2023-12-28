Texas public universities must shut DEI offices as of January 1

File – The Texas A&M logo on Kyle Field is seen before an NCAA college football game against Florida, in College Station, Texas, Sept. 8, 2012. Texas A&M University announced Friday, July 21, 2023, that its school president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over pushback of her diversity and inclusion work. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File)

(NewsNation) — Texas public colleges and universities will have to shut down diversity, equity and inclusion offices starting Jan. 1 thanks to a new law.

The law is one of 30 going into effect at the start of 2024 and requires public universities to eliminate DEI work, including offering training to promote diversity, equity and inclusion and including diversity statements in hiring processes.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law in June, with the state following Florida’s lead in outlawing efforts to promote diversity.

Some universities have already started making efforts to remove DEI materials and processes, but there has been confusion over what the law covers.

Schools have closed down DEI offices, LGBTQ+ resource centers and multicultural centers that served students in the past. Some schools have said the legislation has already made hiring more difficult.

The law does not apply to student organizations, and schools are allowed to celebrate federally recognized months and holidays, like National Hispanic Heritage Month. But student groups who take over things like organizing Pride celebrations will have to do so without the institution’s support.

Schools will also be unable to provide students with resources that support DEI, including resources for LGBTQ+ students.