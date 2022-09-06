Video of NYC educator shows anti-conservative comments

(NewsNation) — A New York City school educator has been placed on paid leave after a secretly recorded video appears to show her saying she sneaks her political views into the classroom.

Excerpts from a covertly filmed video, posted by controversial conservative group Project Veritas, shows Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, director of student activities at the private Trinity School in Manhattan, talking about pushing her left-leaning political views in the classroom in a series of clips over the summer.

A narrator on the video says the person Norris was talking to was working with Project Veritas.

“I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Norris allegedly says in the video. “And now that I’m in this position, I have so many opportunities to do that.”

Trinity School is an acclaimed private school in Manhattan, where tuition can cost up to $60,000 a year. In the nearly eight-minute, heavily edited video, Norris says she knowingly pushes her liberal-leaning views on students.

“I don’t hide how I feel, but I can’t pretend I’m [not] promoting an agenda even though I clearly am with all the stuff I’m doing,” Norris says in the video.

Norris also reportedly says she would not allow Republican speakers at school and that there were “just horrible” students who attend the school.

“Unfortunately, it’s the white boys who feel very entitled to express their opposite opinions and just push back. There’s a huge contingent of them that are just horrible,” Norris says in the video. “And you’re like, ‘Are you always going to be horrible, or are you just going to be horrible right now?'”

NewsNation has reached out to Norris for comment but has not yet received a response.

In an email obtained by NewsNation, Trinity Schools said Norris is under investigation but criticized Project Veritas’ secret recordings.

“Regrettably, Trinity School and Upper School Director of Student Activities Ginn Norris have become the focus of media attention as the result of video recordings of Ms. Norris that were made without her knowledge or permission by someone who misrepresented himself,” the email said in part.

“While the circumstances surrounding the recordings are deeply disturbing, and we are profoundly troubled by the reprehensible way Ms. Norris and our school community were targeted, we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” the email stated. “Importantly, the sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the mission or values of Trinity School.”

This is the second in a series of videos put out by Project Veritas in the past week. A Connecticut school administrator was placed on administrative leave and is under investigation by state education officials after a secretly recorded Project Vertias video appears to show him saying he avoids hiring conservatives and Catholics.

“Believe it or not, the open-minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention politics,” Cos Cob Elementary School Assistant School Principal Jeremy Boland says in the video. “The conservative (teacher), who is stuck in her ways. I’ll never be able to fire her, and I’ll never be able to change her. So, I make an impact with the next teacher I hire.”

Project Veritas uses undercover, hidden camera methods to discover things it claims cannot be found with more traditional methods of reporting. Critics have accused Project Veritas of deceptive practices as a result. Recently, Project Veritas was involved in a plan to buy a diary and other items stolen from President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden. At least two people not associated with Project Veritas have pleaded guilty to the thefts.

Responding to the criticism from Trinity Schools on “Morning in America,” Mario Balaban, media relations manager for Project Veritas, pushed back on targeting claims.

“The point of exposing people is to see exactly how many there are. It doesn’t really matter if it is a small minority or majority or not, that’s not what we’re looking to prove here. We’re looking to expose wrongdoing, it doesn’t matter,” Balaban said.

“If it’s just one person, one person can cause a lot of damage here, if they are in charge of you know, if they’re in positions of power, assistant principals, director of student activities, these are people that oversee hundreds of students a year, right?” Balaban said. “So it doesn’t really matter how many there are, it just matters that there are people committing wrongdoing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.