Rep. Foxx: University presidents not prepared for House hearing

(NewsNation) — The chair of a House committee leading an investigation into three elite universities says their leaders appeared to be unprepared for a congressional hearing this week and called on them to “grow a spine.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., announced the investigation Thursday into Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania on the heels of congressional testimony given Tuesday by the universities’ presidents. The university leaders were pressed by lawmakers on Foxx’s committee about their efforts to combat antisemitism.

“The day before (the hearing) they had asked me what my vision was, what did I want to get out of this hearing, I said ‘I want you all to grow a spine,'” Foxx said Friday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “‘I want you to bring forth morality here and I want you to show people that you care about the students that you are not antisemitic and that you’re not going to tolerate antisemitism on your campus.’ They did not do that.”

Harvard President Dr. Claudine Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Dr. Sally Kornbluth had testy exchanges with lawmakers during the Tuesday hearing.

One of those was between Gay and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who accused Harvard of not doing enough to combat antisemitism

“Will admissions offers be rescinded or any disciplinary actions be taken against students or applicants who say ‘from the river to the sea’ or ‘intifada,’ advocating for the murder of Jews?” Stefanik asked Gay.

Gay responded, “As I have said, that type of hateful, reckless, offensive speech is personally abhorrent to me.”

The three presidents have since been criticized for their responses given during the hearing. While others have called for them to resign, Foxx would not go that far yet.

“I want to let our investigation play out,” Foxx said. “I think if I say right now that they should resign, that that leads us to have a conclusion to the investigation, and we really need to go through the investigative process.”

Both Jewish and Muslim students have reported an increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. But there have been divisions when it comes to defining what counts as “antisemitic” rhetoric.

Some Jewish students view anti-Zionist statements or certain criticisms of Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 as antisemitic. Other students, both non-Jewish and Jewish, say they are defending the Palestinian people and speaking out against colonialism.

During the hearing, the presidents of the universities said that actions violating school policies would be punished but that universities must balance that with promoting free speech.

Students have expressed concern that the demonstrations are leading to threats and intimidation.

“When you call for destroying the whole country and … for a genocide on the campuses, you’re calling for action,” Foxx said. “There is a calling for action and just saying what you feel about things. There is a big difference, and we’re very careful not to impinge on free speech in the actions that we take in the committee.”

The committee will be investigating universities’ policies and disciplinary procedures.

