Washington high schools facing youth overdoses to receive Narcan

(NewsNation) — All public high schools in Washington have been offered naloxone, the Washington State Department of Health announced last week.

Naloxone, also widely known by the brand name Narcan, is a nasal spray that can reverse the harmful effects of an opioid overdose.

Washington’s Department of Health is teaming up with school districts across the state to offer all high schools two kits of naloxone each.

This comes as department officials say rates of opioid-related deaths among people aged 14-18 have surged almost threefold from 3.6 per 100,000 individuals in 2016 to 10.6 per 100,000 individuals in 2022. The spike is largely attributed to the increase of synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, in the illegal drug supply.

“Equipping Washington high schools with naloxone is a common-sense strategy to protect our students from opioid overdose,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, chief science officer and board-certified pediatrician. “Some kids experiment with substances, unaware that just one counterfeit pill can contain enough fentanyl to be fatal. Providing access to naloxone will not only save lives, but also send a powerful message that we care about the health of our youth.”

The move supports a Washington law that requires school districts with 2,000 students or more to stock at least one set of opioid overdose reversal medication in each high school.

