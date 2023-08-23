Will extracurriculars deepen college admissions wealth gap?

(NewsNation) — As colleges and universities shift from standardized testing, following the Supreme Court’s ruling upending affirmative action, extracurricular activities might become the decisive factor in receiving an acceptance or rejection letter.

Yet, regardless of the rising costs associated with sports and activities, parents remain willing to invest, though concerns about affordability for some are starting to emerge. Specifically, the socio-economic divide between students who are wealthy and those who come from low-income households may be getting wider.

“Universities and colleges do like to pull from all kinds of places, and they like to pull students from all kinds of scenarios,” said independent college counselor Carrie Goldin.

According to LendingTree, an online marketplace, families spend more than $700 per child yearly on after-school activities. Education professionals are now emphasizing that these activities hold greater significance than before.

“We want all students from all backgrounds to apply,” said Stephen Keller, senior director of undergraduate admission at Gonzaga University. “We want you to come and be a part of our campus communities.”

“I think with Affirmative Action being done away with, across the board, colleges and universities will look to places like Florida and Texas and California, who haven’t used it,” said Florida International Univerity Assistant vice president of Enrollment & University Admissions Jody Glassman.

Glassman is aware of the evolving college landscape. She advises being strategic and discerning when choosing extracurricular activities, but her advice doesn’t end there.

“So, most of us look at you holistically, not just from one nuance, or one characteristic of you, as a human being, we’re looking across the board,” she explained.

School counselors suggest that parents consider allocating additional funds each month. If you’re opting for a sports-oriented path, consider utilizing secondhand equipment as a means to reduce expenses, if feasible. However, when faced with a tough decision, prioritize quality over quantity.

“Be it the violin or running track, if you do one thing, do it really well, and be all in with that one thing,” Glassman said.

The admission officers NewsNation interviewed revealed that extracurricular activities extend beyond costly after-school pursuits. Schools also consider jobs, volunteer work and family activities when evaluating applications.