(NewsNation) — Job search company ZipRecruiter launched a new online portal Wednesday with the intent of helping address a nationwide teacher shortage.

The website, SchoolJobsNearMe, allows candidates to filter education jobs by location, subject, grade level and more. There are more than 120,000 open roles on the portal, the company said.

Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter, joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday to discuss the new initiative.