‘Energy capital of the nation’ reacts to new climate orders; mayor says she’s ‘ready to talk’ to Biden

GILLETTE, Wyo. (NewsNationNow) — The biggest industry in Wyoming is energy and coal, but many residents are concerned that there are no new jobs and the coal mines will continue to close now that President Joe Biden is in office.

Gillette, Wyoming in the northeast corner of the state calls itself “the energy capital of the nation.”

“Coal is never going to go away. Oil is never going to go away. I don’t care what AOC or the Democrats say. It is not,” Tim Hussey said.

Hussey has worked in the coal mines his entire life and his home is surrounded by them.

“It is easy for people to make regulations, when they don’t see the devastation,” Cheri Burkhardt said.

Burkhardt worked at the mines for 16 years. She and many other miners are skeptical of Democrats and are worried about what will happen to their industry now that Biden is in office.

“We used to have 17 coal mines in Gillette for years since the 70s. Now we have about six running. They have shut them all down. People are out of work. That is why they are on edge. There are so many people out of work right now,” Misty Hinnigan said.

Wyoming produces more coal than any other state in the country, but coal production and jobs have declined over the last five years. President Donald Trump promised to revive the industry as a candidate but he didn’t deliver.

The mayor of Gillette said she would love to talk to President Biden about new opportunities in her town.

“For one thing, he did say during his campaign I will work with the blue states and the red states. Well, we are one of the reddest counties in one of the reddest states in the nation. We are ready to talk,” Mayor Louise Carter-King said.



Carter-King said she’s seeking more ways to utilize clean coal and bring in other industries. She’s hopeful that America might care about Gillette, Wyoming, a town that powered the country for decades.

In the meantime, several organizations throughout Wyoming are trying to help laid-off coal miners learn new trades and they have seen some success.