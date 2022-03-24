Energy watchdog recommends drastic oil-saving measures

(NewsNation) — The International Energy Agency warned that governments around the world must consider drastic steps to slash oil demand in the face of an emerging global energy crisis fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result of Russia’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

The energy watchdog detailed a 10-point emergency plan that includes reducing speed limits on highways by at least 6 mph, working from home up to three days a week where possible, cheaper public transit and car-free Sundays in cities.

Other steps in the emergency plan include carpooling, using high-speed and night trains instead of planes, avoiding business air travel when possible and incentivizing walking, cycling and public transportation.

Recommendations for advanced economies like the United States and European Union aim to offset the projected loss of nearly one-third of Russia’s oil production due to sanctions imposed on Moscow.

If fully implemented, the moves would lower world oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day within four months, equal to the oil consumed by all the cars in China, the IEA said. And the impact would be greater if emerging economies like India and China adopted them in part or in full.